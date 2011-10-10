US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Cyclicals outperform

NEW YORK Oct 10 Stocks more sensitive to the economy out performed the overall market on Monday as comments by German and French leaders boosted hopes the euro-zone debt crisis was closer to resolution.

The small cap S&P energy index .6GSPE rose nearly 7 percent, with Stone Energy (SGY.N) the biggest percentage gainer, up nearly 10 percent to $18.61. Small cap energy has been one of the biggest losers in the recent selloff, down 12 percent this year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to unveil a comprehensive new package to ease the euro zone's debt crisis. See [ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 3.6 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 4.3 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX, in comparison, rose 3.4 percent.

Financials, another weak sector this year, undermined by uncertainty about the repercussions of a possible sovereign debt default in the eurozone, also performed well.

The S&P's small cap financial index .6GSPF rose 4.9 percent. Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH.O) was the leading percentage gainer, up 8 percent on the day to $6.51.

Superior Energy Services agreed to buy smaller rival Complete Production Services in a cash-and-stock deal for about $2.6 billion, as the oil-field services company looks to expand its hydraulic fracking business. [ID:nL3E7LA0MN]

Shares in Complete Production Services Inc CPX.N rose 39.4 percent to $28.42. Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN.N) added 13.8 percent to $23.63.

Insmed Inc (INSM.O), a drugmaker, said the U.S. health regulator is continuing the hold on the company's late-stage trial of a treatment for lung infection in patients with cystic fibrosis. The shares fell 30.8 percent to $3.01. [ID:nL3E7LA233]

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N), fell 3.9 percent to $45.14. The lawn and garden products maker trimmed its full-year outlook for the third time in four months as Hurricane Irene dampened purchases. [ID:nL3E7LA1WT]