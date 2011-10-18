US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on upbeat Europe news

NEW YORK Oct 18 Mid- and smallcap stocks rallied on Tuesday led by bank and energy shares as a report on agreement to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) ahead of the weekend's EU crisis summit,

Money poured into stocks late in the day after Britain's Guardian newspaper said France and Germany will increase the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part of a plan to resolve the region's sovereign debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1QH]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 2.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 2.67 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 2 percent.

Equity and other markets have hinged on news from Europe, as investors fear a sovereign default from Greece could spread to other countries and trigger a credit crisis not unlike the one spurred by the demise of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Tuesday's jump "was nothing more than a reaction to that news report out of the UK," said Ken Farsalas, portfolio manager at Oberweis Asset Management in Lisle, Illinois.

Portfolio managers are finding it hard to deal with a market in which "stocks move up or down for no apparent reason other than other stocks are doing the same," he said.

Financial midcaps .4GSPF gained 4.3 percent and their smallcap peers .6GSPF rose 4.2 percent, while energy midcaps .4GSPE added 3.8 percent and the sector smallcaps .6GSPE jumped 4.3 percent.