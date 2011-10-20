US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks edge up on earnings, eyes on Europe

NEW YORK Oct 20 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks
ended higher on Thursday, lifted by stronger earnings, with
gains capped by anxiety over the euro currency zone, where
leaders sought to reassure investors a solution to the debt
crisis would come soon.
Markets continue to be closely tied to headlines from Paris
and Berlin. France and Germany said in a joint statement that
European leaders would discuss a solution to the crisis on
Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second
meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest. For details see
[ID:nL5E7LK5J5].
"Europe was the main noise in the market today," said Gary
Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in
Dallas.
He said U.S. data is pointing to a "decent" economy and
fundamentals of some companies are strong.
"I still think we got an earnings-driven market," he said.
"We still continue to find good value in a lot of the small
caps."
Thursday data showed factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October, and the number of
Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell last week, fresh
signs that the economy was likely to duck a new recession.
[ID:nN1E79J0BQ]
Among companies posting results, shares of boutique
investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) rose 8.4 percent to
$37.62 a day after it handily beat market expectations.
[ID:nL3E7LK2PV]
Greenhill was the top performer in the mid-cap financials
sector .4GSPF, which gained just over 1 percent.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.44 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.46 percent, mirroring the
performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.
