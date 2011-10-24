US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks jump as earnings gain momentum

NEW YORK Oct 24 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks shot higher on Monday as optimism grew that earnings will likely stay supportive for stocks.

Record results from heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT.N) helped lift S&P 400 industrials .4GSPI 3.4 percent. Shares of Shaw Group SHAW.N, an engineering, construction and technology services provider, jumped 6.8 percent to $21.44.

"I think there's good earnings leverage ahead. Corporations are not just focused on growing revenues; they're trying to grow their business, make sure they're profitable," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

Shares of health companies also rose following news that Cigna Corp (CI.N) plans to buy HealthSpring HS.N. Shares of Wellcare Health (WCG.N) jumped 8.6 percent to $45.69.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 2.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 3.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.3 percent.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 14.8 percent for the third quarter, and estimates have risen since the reporting period began.

Some analysts see little change to overall estimates for small- and mid-cap companies from here.

"We expect the (small- and mid-cap index) EPS to move up by 0.5 percent by the end of reporting," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)