US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; Healthways shares tumble

NEW YORK Oct 25 Small- and midcapitalization stocks declined on Tuesday, with shares of Healthways HWAY.O tumbling on planned changes in its Cigna (CI.N) contract.

Healthways Inc dropped 42.9 percent to $6.37 and hit a three-year low after the healthcare management provider said it expects a substantial reduction in revenue from its contract with its largest customer, Cigna, in 2012. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LO31Y] Shares of Cigna were down 0.02 percent at $45.33.

Barclays cut its rating on Healthways, while Deutsche Bank cuts its price target on the company.

Among other sharp decliners, shares of Interactive Intelligence Group ININ.O fell 23.6 percent to $25.83 after it reported quarterly results.

Those shares were among the biggest percentage decliners on the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML , which was down 2.2 percent on the day. The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID was down 1.7 percent on the day. The S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 1.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.3 percent.

Shares of Eastman Kodak EK.N were flat at $1.28 after Standard & Poor's announced it will be replaced by ITT Corp (ITT.N) in the S&P 400 index.

ITT, meanwhile, is being replaced by Xylem Inc (XYL.N) in the S&P 500. ITT shares were down 0.4 percent at $44.43.

In the S&P 600, Lumos Networks LMOSV.O will replace Kid Brands Inc. KID.N, S&P said. Shares of Kid Brands slid 10.3 percent to $2.08.

Among advancers were shares of Rent-A-Center (RCII.O), which rose 3.5 percent to $33.35 after reporting results late Monday.

