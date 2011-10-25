UPDATE 1-US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks slide; Healthways tumbles

(Recasts adds closing prices, quote)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK Oct 25 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks slid on Tuesday, with shares of Healthways HWAY.O tumbling on planned changes in its Cigna (CI.N) contract.

Healthways Inc dropped 43.5 percent to $6.31 and hit a three-year low after the healthcare management provider said it expects a substantial reduction in revenue from its contract with its largest customer, Cigna, in 2012. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LO31Y]

Shares of Cigna were down 0.9 percent at $44.92.

Barclays cut its rating on Healthways, while Deutsche Bank cuts its price target on the company.

Among other sharp decliners, shares of Interactive Intelligence Group ININ.O fell 24.2 percent to $25.61 after it reported quarterly results.

Those shares were among the biggest percentage decliners on the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML, which ended the day down 3 percent. The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 2.43 percent on the day. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX closed down 2 percent.

Shares of Eastman Kodak EK.N fell 2.3 percent to $1.25 after Standard & Poor's announced it will be replaced by ITT Corp (ITT.N) in the S&P 400 index.

ITT, meanwhile, is being replaced by Xylem Inc (XYL.N) in the S&P 500. ITT shares were down 1.3 percent at $44.02.

In the S&P 600, Lumos Networks LMOSV.O will replace Kid Brands Inc KID.N, S&P said. Shares of Kid Brands slid 6 percent to $2.18.

Among advancers were shares of Rent-A-Center (RCII.O), which rose 2 percent to $32.84 after reporting results late Monday.

Craig Hodges, president of Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, said companies have been cautious with their outlooks and that has contributed to market nervousness about results.

But he also said, "companies are in a much better position" than they were in 2008, and will likely keep reporting decent earnings growth.

"Now is the time to be offensive, not defensive" for stock investors, Hodges said.