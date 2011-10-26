US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks advance with upbeat profits, outlooks

NEW YORK Oct 26 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks gained on Wednesday as results and outlooks from companies including Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) brightened prospects for the coming quarters.

Panera shares jumped 15.5 percent and were the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 400, a day after it forecast fourth-quarter and 2012 earnings above Wall Street expectations. It also posted results for the latest quarter that were above analysts' expectations. For details, see [ID:nN1E79O26F]

In other earnings reports, Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc QCOR.O posted a profit that topped estimates. Its shares, the top percentage gainer on the S&P 600, were up 21.1 percent at $40.31 and hit a lifetime high.

Other top advancers included shares of iRobot Corp (IRBT.O), which were up 18.4 percent at $33.50 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its earnings outlook. [ID:nL3E7LP3QI]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML advanced 1.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 1 percent.

Analysts have said that while mostly stronger-than-expected results have boosted Thomson Reuters estimates for third-quarter S&P 500 earnings, but global economic worries have hurt the outlook for coming quarters. Thomson Reuters estimates have come down for fourth- and first-quarter earnings since the beginning of October.

"I think we're starting to see in the small-cap market some discrimination" and earnings are making the difference, said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

As investor caution toward stocks diminishes, small caps stand to gain more because they were pummelled more as investors turned away from risky assets, he said. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)