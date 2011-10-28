US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Indexes see more than 5.0 pct gains for week

NEW YORK Oct 28 S&P small- and mid-cap indexes posted gains of more than 5.0 percent for the week, outpacing the broader market on robust earnings and M&A activity.

Among Friday's top percentage gainers were shares of Deckers Outdoor DECK.O, which jumped 10.8 percent to $17.66, a day after reporting results.

Align Technology Inc (ALGN.O) surged 32.8 percent to $23.65 after it posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LR3WX]

Among other gainers, shares of Stamps.com (STMP.O) shot up 26.3 percent to $32.73, hitting a new high of $32.98, after reporting results late Thursday.

M&A activity this week also helped stocks.

Shares of Amerigroup AGP.N were up 9.5 percent at $55.59 on Friday. Earlier in the week, the health insurer said it agreed to buy all of the operating assets and contracting rights of Medicaid manager Health Plus for $85 million in cash to expand its presence in New York.

Among other deals in the small- and mid-cap space this week, Cigna Corp (CI.N) said it will buy HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion to jump-start its business selling Medicare plans.

If "corporate treasurers, CEOs and CFOs look at their balance sheets and cash positions, assess their competitive environment and look out and see an improving economy, they want to spend that cash. They want to beef up their companies with purchases of other businesses, so we're seeing that," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which manages more than $13 billion.

For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID ended down 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 0.6 percent.In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.04 percent.

For the week, the S&P MidCap index gained 5.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap index jumped 6.5 percent, their fourth week of gains.

