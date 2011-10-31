US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks down on euro zone worries, MK bankruptcy

NEW YORK Oct 31 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Monday as renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a bankruptcy filing by MF Global MF.N prompted investors to withdraw money from risky assets.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML also lost 1.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was off 1.4 percent.

Recent corporate earnings suggested that mid-cap companies were in a better shape than the small-caps.

"The earnings beat rate in the mid caps space is 62 percent while the revenue beat rate is 68 percent with 51 percent of the reporting season complete," said small and mid-cap analyst Pankaj N. Patel at Credit Suisse.

"The best combination for energy and revenue beats in the mid cap space has been from the industrials sector."

Among small cap companies, the earnings beat rate was at 56 percent with a revenue beat rate of 57 percent, according to Credit Suisse.

Among individual stocks, NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc NPSP.O plunged 33 percent to $5.03 after the company reported three cancer cases, including two deaths, in a late-stage study of its experimental bowel drug. For details, see [ID:nL4E7LV2A5]

But Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA.O) jumped 21 percent to $14.81 after the company on Friday said a U.S. federal court issued an order restraining Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N and two others from launching competing versions of its generic blood thinner till a patent issue was settled. [ID:nL4E7LS348]

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) lost 11.4 percent to $61.13 after posting a higher third-quarter profit, but costs related to game launches and video offerings continued to chip away at its margins. [ID:nL4E7LV16C]

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Andrew Hay)