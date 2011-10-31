US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks down on euro zone worries, MK bankruptcy

NEW YORK Oct 31 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell
on Monday as renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis
and a bankruptcy filing by MF Global MF.N prompted investors
to withdraw money from risky assets.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML also lost 1.3 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was off 1.4
percent.
Recent corporate earnings suggested that mid-cap companies
were in a better shape than the small-caps.
"The earnings beat rate in the mid caps space is 62
percent while the revenue beat rate is 68 percent with 51
percent of the reporting season complete," said small and
mid-cap analyst Pankaj N. Patel at Credit Suisse.
"The best combination for energy and revenue beats in the
mid cap space has been from the industrials sector."
Among small cap companies, the earnings beat rate was at 56
percent with a revenue beat rate of 57 percent, according to
Credit Suisse.
Among individual stocks, NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc NPSP.O
plunged 33 percent to $5.03 after the company reported three
cancer cases, including two deaths, in a late-stage study of
its experimental bowel drug. For details, see [ID:nL4E7LV2A5]
But Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA.O) jumped 21 percent to
$14.81 after the company on Friday said a U.S. federal court
issued an order restraining Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N
and two others from launching competing versions of its
generic blood thinner till a patent issue was settled.
[ID:nL4E7LS348]
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc
(SOHU.O) lost 11.4 percent to $61.13 after posting a higher
third-quarter profit, but costs related to game launches and
video offerings continued to chip away at its margins.
[ID:nL4E7LV16C]
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Andrew Hay)