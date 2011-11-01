US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Small-cap stocks tumble after October surge

NEW YORK Nov 1 Mid- and small-cap stocks fell on Tuesday, weighed by uncertainties surrounding Europe's plan to resolve its debt crisis, a day after closing out solid gains for the month of October.

Smaller cap stocks, usually considered riskier, tumbled after the Greek prime minister made a surprise proposal that the country's citizens should vote on an EU bailout plan, threatening to upend weeks of painstaking negotiations. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M113P]

Fresh fears of a disorderly Greek default and further contagion to bigger euro zone economies including Italy prompted investors to sell small- and mid-cap stocks. On a monthly basis, however, the stocks outperformed blue chips, according to analysts.

"Risk was back on in October, with the Russell 2000 outperforming other size segments and growth beating value within small, mid, and SMID," said Lori Calvasina, research analyst at Credit Suisse in New York.

"After posting the fourth worst quarter on record in the third quarter, the Russell 2000 added 15 percent in October, outperforming other size indices."

The Russell 2000 small cap index fell nearly 4 percent on Tuesday.

Financials and industrial stocks were among the day's top decliners. Factory activity in China and other big Asian export economies slowed to their weakest rate in nearly three years in October, while UK manufacturing suffered a sharp decline, reigniting fears of a global slowdown. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]

Further pressuring stocks, the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in October. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]

Among individual stocks, Amedisys Inc (AMED.O) fell 23.4 percent to $10.06 after the home healthcare provider cut its full-year earnings outlook and said it would close or sell about 50 care centers. [ID:nL4E7M12KZ]

Exelixis Inc (EXEL.O) lost 40 percent to $4.62, a day after the company said it failed to reach an agreement with U.S. health regulators on the design of a late-stage trial for its experimental prostrate cancer treatment. [ID:nL4E7M12W6]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 3.3 percent for the day while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 3.5 percent. For the month of October, the midcap index rose 13.7 percent and the small cap index was up nearly 15 percent.

In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 2.8 percent on Tuesday but gained 10.7 percent for October. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Leslie Adler)