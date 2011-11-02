US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks seen attractive despite Oct gains

NEW YORK Nov 2 Mid- and small cap stocks jumped about 15 percent in October, but their valuation is attractive as the smaller-cap sector is still below its long-term price-earnings ratio.

The Russell 2000 small cap index posted its third-best monthly gain at over 15 percent in October, coming close to positive territory for the year.

"Even after the rally, we estimate that the Russell 2000 trades below its long-term average P/E, at 14.4 times versus 14.8 times, and the price-to-book ratio is below its trendline," said Steven DeSanctis, head of U.S. Small Cap Strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research in New York.

"Earnings for the third quarter are coming in better than expected, with profits up about 10 percent and revenue up an equal amount. Balance sheets remain clean and thus we saw a rise of M&A activity, which we think will continue into 2012."

Mid- and smallcap stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding after two days of losses after upbeat data on the U.S. private-sector job market and a slightly optimistic economic outlook from the Federal Reserve increased investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Fed left interest-rate policy on hold and offered a moderately brighter economic outlook but flagged risks to growth that appeared to leave open the door for further easing. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML each rose 1.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.1 percent.

Among individual stocks, Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) rose 13.3 percent to $12.45 after the company posted a third-quarter adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates. [ID:nL4E7M2340]

Career Education Corp (CECO.O) lost nearly 43 percent to $9.14 after its CEO resigned amid findings of improper placement practices and increased accreditation risks. [ID:nL4E7M245H] (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)