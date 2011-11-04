US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall on Europe woes but value seen

NEW YORK Nov 4 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks fell on Friday as growing uncertainties surrounding the euro zone's debt crisis kept investors nervous, pressuring the overall market.

But some smaller-cap sectors were outperforming the broader index as their valuation was still seen attractive. The small-cap stock index recently neared break-even for the year.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 percent.

"While a European economic softening seems to be showing up in spades by the day, the U.S. by contrast seems to be weathering the storm particularly well," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

"Naturally the big caveat here is that the situation does not result in a financial market collapse."

Among individual stocks, Central European Distribution Corp CEDC.O was down 33.7 percent at $3.35 after the company's third-quarter profit fell short of market expectations. For details, see [ID:nL4E7M41NC]

A123 Systems AONE.O fell 11.6 percent to $3.11 after the lithium-ion battery developer cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing an "unexpected" reduction in fourth-quarter orders for battery packs from its customer Fisker Automotive. [ID:nL4E7M41HL]

On the upside, AES Corp (AES.N) rose 1.2 percent to $11.72 after the U.S.-based power provider posted higher third-quarter profit, helped by contributions from its new businesses in Bulgaria, Northern Ireland and Chile, and growth in Latin America. [ID:nL4E7M41FE] (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)