US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks jump 2 pct; chipmakers rise

NEW YORK Nov 11 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks jumped 2 percent on Friday as some chipmaker stocks attracted bullish option activity.

The gains also follow relief on the euro zone crisis front.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) rose 6.9 percent to $19.73 and was one of the top percentage gainers in the small-cap market. OptionMonster analyst David Russell said tracking systems show the purchase of 7,000 December $21 calls for 40 cents against open interest of 4,353 contracts.

Also, shares of chipmaker Atmel Corp ATML.O gained 6.2 percent to $10.15. OptionMonster data showed the purchase of more than 2,000 December $10 calls, most of which priced for 70 cents, against no existing open interest. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AA0R2]

Among other advancers was AMC Networks (AMCX.O). Stifel raised its rating on the stock, a day after the company reported results. The stock was up 7.7 percent at $37.08.

Boosting shares in general, Italy's Senate approved economic reforms, relieving for now some investors' worries about the region's debt crisis.

The crisis has driven markets for weeks as investors try to estimate how much of an impact it may have on the global economy.

"When people get scared they hide in the large caps -- ones that pay good dividends, but as confidence comes back..then you get the big rotation," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID was up 2.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML was up 2.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 2 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Doris Frankel, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)