US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks flat after sell-off; discretionary lags

NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. small- and
mid-capitalization stocks were little changed on Friday as
several consumer discretionary stocks fell, curbing chances for
a rebound after steep losses for the week.
Both the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes were
down more than 3 percent for the week and were on track for
their worst weekly performance in the past nine as uncertainty
over the euro zone debt crisis remained an overhang.
Investors were also hesitant ahead of next week's "super
committee" meeting in Congress to trim U.S. budget deficits.
"We had a good little sell-off this week as more concerns
over Europe had arisen but we don't see a whole lot that really
changed out there -- everybody is really just sitting on the
sidelines, sitting on their hands worried about what is going
to come out of this super committee," said Eric Marshall
Director of Research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas,
Texas.
"The period of volatility that we are in, some of these
moves to the downside are really being exaggerated in the
cyclical, consumer discretionary-type stocks and it gets really
exaggerated in the more thinly traded smallcap space."
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID edged up 0.2 percent
percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.4
percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX .INX gained 0.4
percent.
Midcap Ann Inc ANN.N, dropped 7.3 percent to $23.46 after
the women's clothing retailer posting third-quarter earnings
and provided its outlook for the fourth-quarter.
Smallcaps Stage Stores Inc (SSI.N) dropped 6.3 percent to
$12.88 and Kirkland's Inc (KIRK.O) lost 5.4 percent to $12.69
after the retailers reported quarterly earnings and outlook.
