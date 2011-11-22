US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Smallcaps tread water; analysts eye bounce

Edward Krudy

NEW YORK Nov 22 Small- and mid-cap stocks bounced around breakeven on Tuesday, with analysts watching a flattening of their relative underperformance to large caps as one tentative piece of evidence suggesting a near-term lift.

Recent losses have also helped work off some of the overbought condition that existed in markets following a rally in October that pushed stocks to their best month in 20 years.

Still, the fate of the market, which has now retraced half of last month's gains, is largely in the hands of developments overseas as investors fret about Europe's debt crisis.

"We think equities are moving back toward oversold levels from overbought levels reached in October," Robert Sluymer, a technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in emailed comments.

"In theory, this should support an oversold trading bounce in the coming days, but obviously there is not a lot of evidence yet that is taking hold."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.3 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dipped 0.2 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX slipped 0.2 percent.

One theory supporting relative strength in smaller-cap stocks is that they are more isolated from the international environment than their larger multinational counterparts.

But in an era of highly correlated markets that hope could prove unfounded.

"Many of the smaller indexes, which tend to have more of a U.S. domestic focus are holding up better but only marginally so," Sluymer said.

"The bottom line is that the bigger technical picture remains weak with the potential (hopefully) for an oversold rebound in the coming few days."

The 9-day relative strength index (RSI) of the Russell 2000 , one of the broadest measures of smaller-cap U.S. companies, has dipped to around 40, falling from an overbought 70 in late October in a series of lower highs.

The RSI compares gains to losses over a certain time frame in an attempt to gauge the market's momentum.

In company news, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL.O), fell 2.5 percent to $44.77. The restaurant chain's first-quarter profit beat expectations, but traffic at its comparable outlets dipped 3.8 percent. For details, see[ID:nL4E7MM1V8]

Collective Brands Inc PSS.N fell 13.1 percent to $11.90. The shoe retailer expects margin pressures to continue in the current quarter as it got stuck with preordered inventory. [ID:nL4E7ML2ZA] (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)