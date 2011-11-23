US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Smaller stocks sharply lower

NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. small and mid-cap stock fell sharply on Wednesday as weak Chinese factory data and the euro zone's debt crisis hit investor sentiment.

Although some investors suggest the greater domestic focus of smaller companies may shield them from overseas events, others are worried they could find their access to funds severely curtailed in the event of a wider credit crunch.

That view appeared to be winning out on Wednesday with smaller stocks hit far more than their larger peers.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 2.6 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dipped 2.8 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX slipped 1.9 percent.

Small stocks were down for a third straight day while mid caps were down for a sixth straight day.

Citing concerns about the economy and the potential for worsening credit conditions, Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC Wealth Management in Philadelphia, says his firm is market-weight smaller stocks, meaning their weighting in his portfolios is in line with his benchmark index.

"They just continue to look expensive in comparison to their larger brethren," he said.

A "disastrous" German bond sale sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution.

Data showed Chinese manufacturing shrank the most in 32 months in November, intensifying concerns about a global economic slowdown and the ability of the world's no. 2 economy to drive growth. [ID:NL4E7MN0EA]

In company news, Western Digital WDC.N shares fell 0.5 percent to $25.64. The world's No. 2 player in the hard drive sector secured conditional EU regulatory approval to purchase Hitachi Ltd's 6501.t hard disk drive business for $4.3 billion. [ID:NL5E7MN1QJ]

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (YGE.N), the China-based company, swung to a third-quarter loss, hurt by a steep slide in solar panel prices, and cut its full-year photovoltaic module shipment outlook. The stock rose 12 percent to $3.98. [ID:NL4E7MN1P6]

