US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks jump on Europe outlook, energy

NEW YORK Nov 28 Mid- and small cap stocks
soared on Monday on speculation major European economies will
agree to collaborate to solve the sovereign debt crisis,
boosting investors' appetite for risky assets.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 3.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 4.2 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.8 percent.
Among sectors, materials and energy stocks were the top
gainers.
"Commodity prices have surged higher as a result (of
European optimism), with energy trading up sharply along with
agricultural products, industrial metals, and precious metals,"
said Bryan McCormick, analyst at optionMonster.com., based in
Chicago.
The S&P small cap energy sector index .4GSPE rose 4.4
percent and the materials sector .4GSPM gained 3.5 percent.
The Russell 200 index jumped 4.2 percent.
Oil prices briefly jumped above $100 a barrel on another
bout of optimism about Europe's ability to contain its debt
crisis, and on concerns about supply as tensions rise over
Iran's nuclear program. [O/R]
Commercial Metal Co (CMC.N) rose 22.4 percent to $14.02
after Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.N offered to buy
the company for $15 per share, valuing the metals recycler at
about $1.73 billion. For details, see [ID:nL4E7MS247]
Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) rose 9.3 percent to
$23.09. UBS upgraded the footwear retailer to "buy" from
"neutral," adding that the end of the National Basketball
Association lockout removed the biggest risk to the company's
same-store sales. [ID:nL4E7MS253]
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)