US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks jump on Europe outlook, energy

NEW YORK Nov 28 Mid- and small cap stocks soared on Monday on speculation major European economies will agree to collaborate to solve the sovereign debt crisis, boosting investors' appetite for risky assets.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 3.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 4.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.8 percent.

Among sectors, materials and energy stocks were the top gainers.

"Commodity prices have surged higher as a result (of European optimism), with energy trading up sharply along with agricultural products, industrial metals, and precious metals," said Bryan McCormick, analyst at optionMonster.com., based in Chicago.

The S&P small cap energy sector index .4GSPE rose 4.4 percent and the materials sector .4GSPM gained 3.5 percent.

The Russell 200 index jumped 4.2 percent.

Oil prices briefly jumped above $100 a barrel on another bout of optimism about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis, and on concerns about supply as tensions rise over Iran's nuclear program. [O/R]

Commercial Metal Co (CMC.N) rose 22.4 percent to $14.02 after Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.N offered to buy the company for $15 per share, valuing the metals recycler at about $1.73 billion. For details, see [ID:nL4E7MS247]

Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) rose 9.3 percent to $23.09. UBS upgraded the footwear retailer to "buy" from "neutral," adding that the end of the National Basketball Association lockout removed the biggest risk to the company's same-store sales. [ID:nL4E7MS253] (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)