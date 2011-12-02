US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks on track for best week in almost 3 yrs

NEW YORK Dec 2 Mid- and small cap stocks rose
on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly gains
in almost three years on signs that the U.S. economy is on the
right track to recovery.
Data showed U.S. companies stepped up hiring and the
jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, further
evidence the recovery was gaining momentum and U.S. equity
markets may decouple from a likely recession in Europe.
"With the rally over the last three trading days, November
went from being a turkey to more of a nonevent," said Merrill
Lynch Global Research in a note to clients.
"However, we will need one of the more impressive rallies
in December to reach our 'flat is the new up' target for the
full year."
Small cap stocks rose more than 10 percent this week
but posted a mere 0.1 percent gain for the month of November.
The Russell 2000 gained 11 percent for the week but
was flat on the month.
Among individual stocks, Western Digital Corp rose
8.6 percent to $31.76 after the hard-drive manufacturer resumed
production after months of suspension due to the Thai floods.
Nasdaq-listed shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc rose 3.9 percent to $4.22 after the company said a
mid-stage trial of its genetically-engineered virus that aims
to treat pancreatic cancer met its main study goal.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent on Friday
and the S&P SmallCap 600 index also gained 0.8 percent.
In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.4
percent.