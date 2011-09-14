US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Semiconductor stocks rally

| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Small and midcap technology
stocks led a broad market rally on Wednesday as optimism grew
that the euro zone would find a way out of its current troubles
and investors re-embraced risk.
Small and midcap semiconductor stocks that had sold off
heavily during the recent volatility were among some of the
strongest gainers. Their mid- and small-cap sector indices
.4GSPSE .6GSPSE rose 2.5 to 4 percent.
Cirrus Logic (CRUS.O), up 5.6 percent to $15.47, and
Rubicon Tech (RBCN.O) , up 6.2 percent to $12.95, were among
the biggest percentage gainers in the small cap sector while
among midcap names, Integrated Devices (IDTI.O), up 6.3 percent
to $6.26, was a standout.
Bennett Gaeger, a trader in technology stocks at Stifel
Nicolaus in Baltimore, said worries about a buildup of
inventories at semiconductor companies after the Japanese
earthquake earlier this year had been overdone. "End demand for
the space is still strong," he said.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600
index .SML each added 1.8 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.4 percent.
In company news, shares in Jakks Pacific (JAKK.O) rose
22.3 percent to $19.57 after the toymaker said it will need
time to respond to Oaktree Capital Management's $670 million
buyout offer. Most analysts believe a deal will be reached at a
higher price. [ID:nL3E7KE33W]
Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) was left the sole suitor
for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty DTG.N after Avis Budget
Group (CAR.O) dropped out of the race in a 17-month long
bidding war.
Shares in Hertz rose 13.5 percent to $11.37, Dollar Thrifty
added 0.5 percent to $65.04, while Avis rose 6.3 percent to
$12.48.
Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N fell 7.1 percent to $79.11 a
day after ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) said it would walk away
from its $5.2 billion takeover offer unless the maker of Post
cereal and store-brand foods starts negotiations by Sept. 19.
[ID:nS1E78C1PZ]
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)