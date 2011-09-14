US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Semiconductor stocks rally

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Small and midcap technology stocks led a broad market rally on Wednesday as optimism grew that the euro zone would find a way out of its current troubles and investors re-embraced risk.

Small and midcap semiconductor stocks that had sold off heavily during the recent volatility were among some of the strongest gainers. Their mid- and small-cap sector indices .4GSPSE .6GSPSE rose 2.5 to 4 percent.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS.O), up 5.6 percent to $15.47, and Rubicon Tech (RBCN.O) , up 6.2 percent to $12.95, were among the biggest percentage gainers in the small cap sector while among midcap names, Integrated Devices (IDTI.O), up 6.3 percent to $6.26, was a standout.

Bennett Gaeger, a trader in technology stocks at Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore, said worries about a buildup of inventories at semiconductor companies after the Japanese earthquake earlier this year had been overdone. "End demand for the space is still strong," he said.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML each added 1.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.4 percent.

In company news, shares in Jakks Pacific (JAKK.O) rose 22.3 percent to $19.57 after the toymaker said it will need time to respond to Oaktree Capital Management's $670 million buyout offer. Most analysts believe a deal will be reached at a higher price. [ID:nL3E7KE33W]

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) was left the sole suitor for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty DTG.N after Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) dropped out of the race in a 17-month long bidding war.

Shares in Hertz rose 13.5 percent to $11.37, Dollar Thrifty added 0.5 percent to $65.04, while Avis rose 6.3 percent to $12.48.

Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N fell 7.1 percent to $79.11 a day after ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) said it would walk away from its $5.2 billion takeover offer unless the maker of Post cereal and store-brand foods starts negotiations by Sept. 19. [ID:nS1E78C1PZ] (Editing by Kenneth Barry)