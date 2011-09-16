US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Relative performance points to trading range

| NEW YORK, Sept 16
small- and mid-cap stocks to their larger peers came under
pressure on Friday in an indication that equity markets had not
reached the upward inflection point that investors are looking
for.
Relative performance suffered after tentative signs of
recovery earlier in the week. Investors look for outperformance of small- and mid-cap stocks -- which typically to better in
strong market upswings -- as a sign of a sustained rally.
Robert Sluymer, a technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets,
noted that although mega caps were showing signs of trailing
the broader market -- a positive sign -- the underperformance
of small names was more suggestive of a trading range.
"Effectively it's in a broad sloppy trading range," he
said, looking at the Russell 2000 small cap index . "Not
really what I'd like to see if the market was rallying."
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600
index .SML fell 0.03 to 0.04 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.6 percent.
Rydex Russell Top 50 exchange traded fund (XLG.P), which
tracks the 50 largest stocks in the Russell 3000 index, rose
0.7 percent, but fell to a relative performance low against the
S&P 500 not seen since the start of August.
Mixed technical indicators from markets, of which relative
performance is just one, are adding to a lack of conviction
among investors -- especially given the foggy macroeconomic and
political outlook.
Mergers and acquisitions activity reflected a conviction
among some investors that a near 20 percent pullback in small-
and mid-cap names has improved valuations to the point where
bargains can be found.
Florida real estate developer St Joe Co (JOE.N) said it
reached an agreement allowing its largest shareholder, Bruce
Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital, to buy up to 50 percent of its
shares. The stock rose 6.6 percent to $18.20.
"With valuations more attractive today and still lots of
cash on company balance sheets, we think we can see a pick-up
of M&A activity," wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch small-cap
strategist Steven DeSanctis in a research note.
DeSanctis points out that average valuations for the
Russell 2000 have fallen from over 17 times forward earnings --
meaning the amount investors are willing to pay for one dollar
of expected earnings -- to just 13.8.
Elsewhere, Molycorp Inc MCP.N said it had broken off
talks with Japan's Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) with regard to a
financing deal, as the investment is no longer necessary to its
business plan. The shares fell 5 percent to $53.74.
