US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Industrials rebound, help drive gains

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks edged higher on Friday, as investors snapped up beaten-down industrial shares.

Shares of Herman Miller (MLHR.O) rose 8.6 percent to $17.4, while shares of Lennox International (LII.N) gained 6.2 percent to $26.87 and shares of HNI (HNI.N) jumped 5.1 percent to $18.02. The S&P 400 industrial index was up 1.3 percent on the day.

Industrials have been hit hard this week, with the S&P 400 mid-cap industrial index .4GSPI down 10.9 percent for the week compared with an 8.6 percent decline on the S&P 400 mid-cap index .MID, as worries escalated about a slowdown in U.S. and global economic growth.

Energy shares also tumbled this week, with the S&P mid-cap energy index .GSPE down 16.8 percent.

Recent data has suggested the U.S. economy is losing steam and may tip into another recession, but many analysts still see slow, but steady growth, which should keep stocks from falling apart.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve, in its statement, cited "significant downside risks" to the economy.

"The bright spot in all of this is the consumer has held up reasoanbly well here in North America. I don't think anyone really disappointed with back-to-school (sales), so...although job growth certainly isn't there, consumer spending has held up," said Joseph O'Connor, portfolio manager, mid-cap growth at Security Global Advisors in New York.

The euro zone debt crisis also has worried investors that the global economy could see another downturn.

Among other advancers, shares of PNM Resources (PNM.N) shot up 16.3 percent to $15.95 after it said it plans to sell Texas-based electricity provider First Choice Power to Direct Energy for $270 million, as it looks to return to its core pure-play electric utility business. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KN0VL] PNM also raised its 2011 earnings outlook.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID gained 0.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML also advanced 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.6 percent.

