US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks slip; weakness in home builders

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined on Monday, with home builder stocks hurt by a a brokerage's lowered price target and data showing a drop in new U.S. home sales last month.

Shares of KB Home Inc (KBH.N) dropped 5.2 percent to $5.60, after brokerage Stifel cut its price target on the company.

Shares of Lennar Corp (LEN.N) fell 1.1 percent at $13.25 and shares of Toll Brothers (TOL.N) were down 1 percent at $14.23.

Data showed new single-family home sales in the United States fell in August to a 6-month low, another indication that the housing market is still too weak to help the broader economy in the near future. For details, see [ID:nS1E78P0KC]

Despite overall declines in the market, some cyclical sectors, which tend to be tied to economic growth, were higher, including consumer discretionaries and industrials.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) jumped 8.5 percent to $12.12 after Chairman Jay Schottenstein bought one million shares of the teen clothes retailer. [ID:nL3E7KQ2RV]

Shares of Aeropostale ARO.N were up 4.5 percent to $10.04.

On Friday, UBS said in a note that U.S. specialty retailers are much better equipped for a downturn than three years ago and would see meaningfully less volatility, if fears of another recession turn into reality.

"Growth stocks outperforming value stocks may be a sign that the negative concerns out there ... a lot of that is probably in the market," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas Texas.

Stocks have struggled for weeks amid worries the euro zone debt crisis will not be contained and the U.S. economy will slip back into recession.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID slipped 0.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML also dipped 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)