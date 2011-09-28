US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stock losses outpace bigger-cap names

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks dropped more than 3 percent, and the S&P SmallCap 600 index saw its worst percentage drop since mid-August on Wednesday, underperforming larger-cap names ahead of the quarter's end.

Losses in the smaller-cap indexes outpaced those in the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX and other major indexes.

Stocks in general have underperformed dramatically versus bonds for the quarter, so some portfolio managers are expected to rebalance, adjusting their allocations before period's end.

Given worries plaguing the stock market -- an unresolved euro zone debt crisis and U.S. economy showing more signs of weakness -- investors are more likely to pick up larger-cap companies, said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.

"It's the end of the quarter, and a bad quarter ... so you're seeing rotation, money going into defensive blue chips and coming out of small caps, where the hit has been bigger than on the broader averages," he said.

"In this environment, people are leaning toward blue-chip names. That's where it's going."

The S&P MidCap 400 index is down 18.7 percent since the start of the quarter, and the S&P SmallCap 600 is down 19.3 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI is down 10.8 percent so far for the period, while the S&P 500 is down 12.8 percent.

Among the day's biggest decliners were materials and energy shares, as prices of copper collapsed to their lowest close in 14 months and Brent crude oil futures fell more than 3 percent.

Shares of Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) dropped 6.8 percent to $41.01, and shares of Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) tumbled 8.6 percent to $9.61.

Worries about the global economy tipping into a recession have dragged down commodities, along with stocks.

For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID ended down 3.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 3.9 percent. In comparison, the S&P 500 was down 2.1 percent and the Dow average was down 1.6 percent.