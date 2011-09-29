US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; energy shares a drag

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks fell onThursday, with Swift Energy and other shares in
the sector among the biggest weights on indexes.
Worries about a global slowdown have hit shares in recent
weeks, especially commodity-related stocks, which tend to be
more sensitive to economic concerns.
Shares of Swift Energy Co SFY.N dropped 9.5 percent to
$25.44 after it lowered its third-quarter production outlook as
a pipeline failure forced it to halt dry natural-gas sales from
its Fasken field in Texas. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KT2TD]
Among other energy shares leading losses: Penn Virginia
PVA.N was down 8.8 percent at $5.51, Stone Energy (SGY.N) was
down 6.6 percent at $16.80 and Holly Frontier (HFC.N) was down
7.5 percent at $25.05.
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell as government
data showing an unexpectedly-large weekly inventory build.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 111 billion
cubic feet to 3.312 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 100 bcf build. [ID:nPRWPI54]
Brent crude oil prices were near flat.
The growth worries could start showing up in earnings
results, especially corporate outlooks, analysts said.
"There are a lot of companies that are struggling with
growth...I believe flat earnings is all we can hope for here
until see more of an expansion outside the United States," said
Edward Hemmelgarn, founder, president, and chief investment
officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML was down 0.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX declined 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)