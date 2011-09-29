US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; energy shares a drag

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks fell onThursday, with Swift Energy and other shares in the sector among the biggest weights on indexes.

Worries about a global slowdown have hit shares in recent weeks, especially commodity-related stocks, which tend to be more sensitive to economic concerns.

Shares of Swift Energy Co SFY.N dropped 9.5 percent to $25.44 after it lowered its third-quarter production outlook as a pipeline failure forced it to halt dry natural-gas sales from its Fasken field in Texas. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KT2TD]

Among other energy shares leading losses: Penn Virginia PVA.N was down 8.8 percent at $5.51, Stone Energy (SGY.N) was down 6.6 percent at $16.80 and Holly Frontier (HFC.N) was down 7.5 percent at $25.05.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell as government data showing an unexpectedly-large weekly inventory build.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 111 billion cubic feet to 3.312 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 100 bcf build. [ID:nPRWPI54]

Brent crude oil prices were near flat.

The growth worries could start showing up in earnings results, especially corporate outlooks, analysts said.

"There are a lot of companies that are struggling with growth...I believe flat earnings is all we can hope for here until see more of an expansion outside the United States," said Edward Hemmelgarn, founder, president, and chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML was down 0.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX declined 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)