Popularity of "smart" funds push fees to record lows

* "Smart" fund launches surge 60 pct in Jan-May
* Fees for investors drop to record lows
* Lyxor partners with J.P. Morgan for such funds
By Atul Prakash and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, June 19 Launches of investment funds
that mimic strategies used by active managers have surged 60
percent over the past year to cater for growing demand, with
average fees hitting record lows.
Such "smart-beta" funds use formulas to decide when to buy
and sell stocks and bonds on a semi-regular basis, against funds
blindly tracking an underlying index or those being actively
managed on a daily basis.
Fund tracker Morningstar estimates the sector has quadrupled
assets to about $400 billion since 2010. These products are also
known as strategic beta, advanced beta or factor-based funds.
Analysts said inflows might fluctuate in the short-term on
concerns over Greece and a U.S. rate hike, but the underlying
trend was likely to remain strong due to their focus on
long-term trends like high dividends and low volatility.
Industry data shows 74 such funds were launched globally in
the January-May period, a record for the first five months of a
year, against 45 in the period in 2014. They made up half of all
the exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in May 2015, according
to data from financial information provider Markit .
"We started investing in factor-based funds two years ago
and now about one-fifth of our total ETF allocation goes to
these funds," said Lorne Baring, managing director of
Geneva-based B Capital Wealth Management.
"It is very useful to tilt a portfolio towards the style an
investor would like such as growth and value," he added.
"Costs are definitely coming down. A large amount of cash
entering the ETF universe means the issuers get more scale and
can afford to drop their fees further."
Data shows the average total expense ratio (TER) -- costs
for operating a fund including management fees and other
expenses -- was about 44 basis points (BPS) in 2014, with 12 BPS
being the minimum, against an average of 55 BPS in 2013.
Active equity fund managers typically charge between 100 to
200 BPS. On the other hand, some passive ETF providers tracking
an index charge as low as 5 to 10 BPS, fund managers said.
NOTE OF CAUTION
Lyxor ETF, which has 50 billion euros ($56.5 billion) in
assets under management, said on Friday it is partnering with
J.P. Morgan to launch a new range of "smart-beta" funds.
The growing popularity of these funds has caught the eye of
regulators in Europe and in the United States who are looking at
their potential risks.
"With any industry that's growing this fast, you want to be
careful that you're making sure the products being brought to
the market are well thought out," said Bill Tilford, head of
quantitative investments at RBC Global Asset Management.
Edmund Shing, global equity fund manager at BCS Asset
Management, which allocates three-quarters of its total ETF
budget to such funds, said certain strategies like mid-caps and
low volatility often outperform over time, but many other
investment styles may not work that well.
"You are getting a lot of 'me too' launches as issuers are
trying to stretch the universe by offering strategies that are
more marginal now. I have doubts about their outperformance."
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Keith Weir)