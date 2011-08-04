版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. stock indexes tumbled,
with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling more than 2 percent on
Thursday, resuming a downturn after a labor market report
became the latest economic data to disappoint.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 201.06
points, or 1.69 percent, to 11,695.38. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 25.06 points, or 1.99 percent, to
1,235.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 62.91
points, or 2.34 percent, to 2,630.16.
 (Editing by Kenneth Barry)

