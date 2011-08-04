US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses

NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. stock indexes tumbled, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling more than 2 percent on Thursday, resuming a downturn after a labor market report became the latest economic data to disappoint.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 201.06 points, or 1.69 percent, to 11,695.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 25.06 points, or 1.99 percent, to 1,235.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 62.91 points, or 2.34 percent, to 2,630.16.

