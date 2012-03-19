US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 climbs to less than 10 pct below all-time high

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, March 19 The S&P 500 rose on Monday to trade less than 10 percent below its historic closing high set in October 2007, as news that Apple will start paying a dividend again added to optimism spurred by weeks of strong economic data in the United States to continue to lure investors into U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20.25 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,252.87. The S&P 500 Index rose 6.03 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,410.20. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.10 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,076.36.
The S&P 500's session high of 1,410.44 was less than 10 percent below the benchmark's historic closing high of 1,565.15 set on Oct. 9, 2007.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
