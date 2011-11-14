US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls more than 1 pct

NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks added to losses at midday on Monday, pushing the S&P 500 down more than 1 percent as data increased fears of a euro zone recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 102.09 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,051.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.82 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,249.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 24.38 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,654.37. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)