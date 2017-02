NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday with the S&P 500 index briefly rising more than 1 percent as utilities and healthcare sector shares led gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 94.04 points, or 0.82 percent, at 11,495.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.10 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,216.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 23.71 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,636.54. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)