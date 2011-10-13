US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, S&P down 1 pct

NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks extended their losses on Thursday and the S&P index fell 1 percent as earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and soft economic data in China highlighted worries about a slowing global economy, giving investors reason to pause after the recent run-up.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 104.52 points, or 0.91 percent, at 11,414.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 12.31 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,194.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.93 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,593.80.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)