US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 2 percent

 NEW YORK, Aug 2 The S&P 500 fell 2 percent
while the Dow and Nasdaq extended losses on Tuesday as worries
about the economy and a possible U.S. credit downgrade
overshadowed relief over enactment of a law avoiding a U.S.
default.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 202.34
points, or 1.67 percent, at 11,930.15. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 25.58 points, or 1.99 percent, at
1,261.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 57.50
points, or 2.10 percent, at 2,687.11.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

