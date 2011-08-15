US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 advances 2 pct

NEW YORK Aug 15 The S&P 500 rose 2 percent
while the Dow and Nasdaq extended gains in late trading on
Monday. It was the third day of gains for the market after its
recent sharpt sell-off.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 187.35
points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,456.37. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 22.01 points, or 1.87 percent, at
1,200.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 35.79
points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,543.77.
At its session high of 1,202.67, the S&P 500 was up 2.02
percent from its Friday close.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)