US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 rises more than 2 pct

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday as stocks extended gains on hopes the European debt crisis might ease.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 179.67 points, or 1.61 percent, at 11,318.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.89 points, or 1.96 percent, at 1,188.13, after rising more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.74 points, or 1.89 percent, at 2,520.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement