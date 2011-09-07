US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 rises more than 2 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 7 The S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday as stocks extended gains on hopes the European debt crisis might ease.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 179.67 points, or 1.61 percent, at 11,318.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.89 points, or 1.96 percent, at 1,188.13, after rising more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.74 points, or 1.89 percent, at 2,520.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)