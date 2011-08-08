版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P falls 3 pct

NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P dropping 3 percent after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States, rattling already-jittery investors.

The technology heavy Nasdaq was also down more than 3 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 305.92 points, or 2.67 percent, at 11,138.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 38.43 points, or 3.20 percent, at 1,160.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 86.46 points, or 3.41 percent, at 2,445.95. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

