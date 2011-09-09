版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides further after ECB discord

 NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday,
with the S&P 500 index down 3 percent after a top German
official at the European Central Bank resigned in protest of
the bank's bond-buying program, which has been a major tool in
fighting the region's debt crisis.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 339.44 points,
or 3.01 percent, to 10,956.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX fell 35.32 points, or 2.98 percent, to 1,150.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 71.97 points, or 2.85
percent, to 2,457.17.

