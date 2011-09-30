FACTBOX-Best and worst 3rd quarter performers in S&P 500

Sept 30 The S&P 500 .SPX.INX index slumped 14.3 percent in the third quarter of 2011 as weakening economic data and the euro zone debt crisis fueled fears of a global slowdown.

It was the largest quarterly percentage decline for the benchmark index since the final quarter of 2008, during the height of the financial crisis.

The Dow .DJI fell 12.1 percent, and the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 12.9 in the quarter.

Below is a list of the 10 best and worst performers in the index for the third quarter.

10 Best Performers Company Q3 PCT CHANGE --------------------------------------------------------------- Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc ( MMI.N ) 72.14 Goodrich Corp GR.N 29.36 Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) 16.92 Newmont Mining Corp ( NEM.N ) 16.82 VF Corp ( VFC.N ) 16.67 Cerner Corp ( CERN.O ) 16.45 Progress Energy Inc PGN.N 9.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY.N ) 9.04 Range Resources Corp ( RRC.N ) 9.03 AutoZone Inc ( AZO.N ) 9.01