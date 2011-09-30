版本:
FACTBOX-Best and worst 3rd quarter performers in S&P 500

 Sept 30 The S&P 500 .SPX.INX index slumped
14.3 percent in the third quarter of 2011 as weakening economic
data and the euro zone debt crisis fueled fears of a global
slowdown.
 It was the largest quarterly percentage decline for the
benchmark index since the final quarter of 2008, during the
height of the financial crisis.
 The Dow .DJI fell 12.1 percent, and the Nasdaq .IXIC
lost 12.9 in the quarter.
 Below is a list of the 10 best and worst performers in the
index for the third quarter.
 10 Best Performers
Company                                          Q3 PCT CHANGE
---------------------------------------------------------------
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc   (MMI.N)          72.14
Goodrich Corp                     GR.N          29.36
Apple Inc                       (AAPL.O)          16.92
Newmont Mining Corp              (NEM.N)          16.82
VF Corp                          (VFC.N)          16.67
Cerner Corp                      (CERN.O)         16.45
Progress Energy Inc               PGN.N          9.31
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co           (BMY.N)          9.04
Range Resources Corp              (RRC.N)          9.03
AutoZone Inc                      (AZO.N)          9.01
 10 Worst performers
Company                                        Q3 PCT CHANGE
--------------------------------------------------------------
Alpha Natural Resources Inc       ANR.N        -58.84
Netflix Inc                      (NFLX.O)        -57.28
AK Steel Holding Corp             (AKS.N)        -55.90
First Solar Inc                  (FSLR.O)        -49.75
U.S. Steel Corp                     (X.N)        -49.68
MetroPCS Communications Inc       PCS.N        -47.36
Monster Worldwide Inc             MWW.N        -46.52
Nabors Industries Ltd             (NBR.N)        -45.71
PulteGroup Inc                    (PHM.N)        -45.38
Bank of America Corp              (BAC.N)        -43.00
Source: Thomson Reuters data

