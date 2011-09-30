FACTBOX-Best and worst 3rd quarter performers in S&P 500

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 The S&P 500 .SPX.INX index slumped 14.3 percent in the third quarter of 2011 as weakening economic data and the euro zone debt crisis fueled fears of a global slowdown.
It was the largest quarterly percentage decline for the benchmark index since the final quarter of 2008, during the height of the financial crisis.
The Dow .DJI fell 12.1 percent, and the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 12.9 in the quarter.
Below is a list of the 10 best and worst performers in the index for the third quarter.
10 Best Performers Company Q3 PCT CHANGE --------------------------------------------------------------- Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) 72.14 Goodrich Corp GR.N 29.36 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 16.92 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) 16.82 VF Corp (VFC.N) 16.67 Cerner Corp (CERN.O) 16.45 Progress Energy Inc PGN.N 9.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) 9.04 Range Resources Corp (RRC.N) 9.03 AutoZone Inc (AZO.N) 9.01
10 Worst performers Company Q3 PCT CHANGE -------------------------------------------------------------- Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N -58.84 Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) -57.28 AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) -55.90 First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) -49.75 U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) -49.68 MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N -47.36 Monster Worldwide Inc MWW.N -46.52 Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) -45.71 PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) -45.38 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) -43.00 Source: Thomson Reuters data
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.