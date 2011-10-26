US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P turns negative, Nasdaq down 1 pct

NEW YORK Oct 26 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes turned negative on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent as discouraging corporate results preceded a meeting of European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Stocks had opened higher on bullish comments from Boeing Co (BA.N), but shares lost their gains within the first 90 minutes. The Nasdaq was pressured by Amazon.com (AMZN.O), which late Tuesday issued a weak outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 16.24 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,722.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 5.02 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,224.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 27.92 points, or 1.06 percent, at 2,610.50.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)