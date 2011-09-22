US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St continues tumble on recession fears

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks continued to decline on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling more than 4 percent and breaking through a key technical support level of 1,120.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 478.77 points, or 4.30 percent, to 10,646.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 48.21 points, or 4.13 percent, to 1,118.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 106.77 points, or 4.21 percent, to 2,431.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)