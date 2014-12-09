U.S. telecom shares tumble after Verizon warning

Dec 9 Shares in U.S. telecom stocks fell sharply
on Tuesday on concerns of an industry price war after Verizon
Communications warned that promotions in its wireless
business would bite into its fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in Verizon dropped 4 percent to $46.86, the lowest
since early May, while AT&T fell 3 percent and Sprint Corp
4 percent. Smaller rival T-Mobile US, which
announced an $870 million convertible preferred stock offering
on Monday, lost 5.4 percent.
Verizon and AT&T, the biggest U.S. telecoms service
providers, were two of the most actively traded issues on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. The two stocks took
20 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average between
them.
The S&P telecom sector was down 3.8 percent, its
biggest percentage drop since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 5.4
percent.
"We have been wary of the carriers in general because of
rising competition that we believe will pressure average revenue
per user (ARPU), margins and returns over time," said New Street
Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Alan Crosby)