版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 22:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after sentiment data

NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks pared gains and the Nasdaq briefly turned negative on Friday after a survey showed consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest point in more than three decades in early August.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 86.92 points, or 0.78 percent, to 11,230.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 6.52 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,179.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,496.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐