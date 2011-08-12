US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after sentiment data

NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks pared gains and the Nasdaq briefly turned negative on Friday after a survey showed consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest point in more than three decades in early August.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 86.92 points, or 0.78 percent, to 11,230.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 6.52 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,179.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,496.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)