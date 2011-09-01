US STOCKS-Wall St higher after manufacturing data

* ISM data shows U.S. factory sector not as weak as feared
* Jobless claims fall 12,000 last week
* Stocks up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to midmorning)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stocks gained on Thursday
after data showed factory activity cooled in August but was
still expanding, easing investors' fears the economy could be
headed for another recession.
Energy and information technology stocks led the market
higher. The S&P energy sector index .GSPE rose 0.6 percent
and the information technology sector .GSPT gained 0.2
percent.
Wall Street started off little changed, but rose after the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory activity index
stayed above 50, the expansion threshold. The reading was 50.6,
down from 50.9 in the previous month, but topped the forecast
of 48.5. For details, see [ID:nN1E7800NC]
"Relative to the fear that was in the markets a few weeks
ago, ISM wasn't too bad. The fact that we're getting
confirmation that some numbers aren't too bad is encouraging,"
said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach
& Co in Columbus, Indiana.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 32.51
points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,646.04. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 2.28 points, or 0.19 percent, at
1,221.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 7.75
points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,587.21.
The Nasdaq was supported by Ciena Corp CIEN.O which
jumped 19.3 percent to $14.63. The communication equipment
maker posted a profit for the first time in three years,
surprising analysts who expected another loss, as cost cuts
helped boost margins. [ID:nL4E7K121U]
U.S. construction spending fell unexpectedly in July as
public construction outlays dropped to their lowest level since
December 2006 and private spending also sagged, separate data
showed.
Weekly jobless claims declined by 12,000 in the latest
week, while nonfarm productivity was weaker than previously
thought in the second quarter. [ID:nN1E7800A8]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)