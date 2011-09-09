版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs broad fears




 * Top German to quit ECB over bond-buying conflict



 * Obama's $447 billion jobs plan faces uphill battle



 * Bank of America discussing about 40,000 job cuts -WSJ



 * Indexes down: Dow 2.7 pct, S&P 2.7 pct, Nasdaq 2.4 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates to close)



 By Edward Krudy



 NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks tumbled more than
2 percent on Friday after the top German official at the
European Central Bank resigned in protest of the bank's
bond-buying program, which has been a major tool in fighting
the region's debt crisis.



 The resignation of Juergen Stark from the ECB throws into
question policymakers' ability to deal with Europe's debt
crisis, a problem that could engulf a world economy already
teetering on the brink of recession.



 Investors' rising fears were highlighted by a 12 percent
jump in the market's main measure of expected turbulence, the
VIX volatility index .VIX. The VIX neared 40, close to its
highest level this year, as it marked its biggest jump in three
weeks.



 "Stark's resignation is suggesting that there is a lot of
pressure being built in the senior levels in the ECB," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "There is an increasing realization
that this is a major solvency issue in the banking system."



 Doubts about President Barack Obama's $447 billion stimulus
proposal added to the negative sentiment, with investors
unconvinced his administration has the tools to revive the
flagging U.S. economy.



 The sell-off was broad and on solid volume. All 10 S&P
sectors were in the red and more than 80 percent of stocks
listed on the New York Stock Exchange fell. There were 8.7
billion shares traded on the NYSE, the Nasdaq and the Amex,
above the exchanges' 20-day moving average.



 Unnerving traders further were unconfirmed terrorism
threats against New York City and Washington just ahead of the
10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.



 "There is an extreme amount of negativity," said Sam
Ginzburg, a senior trader at First New York Securities.



 "In talking to the sell-side desks that we do business
with, they're not telling me that there are long-onlys adding
to or initiating positions right now," he said.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 303.68
points, or 2.69 percent, to 10,992.13. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 31.67 points, or 2.67 percent, to
1,154.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 61.15
points, or 2.42 percent, to 2,467.99.



 The ECB has been buying up sovereign bonds to help hold
down borrowing costs in some debt-strapped euro zone members,
and the program has been considered critical to arresting
market contagion. The resignation of Stark, who will step down
by the end of the year, may deepen the gulf between the ECB and
German guardians of central banking orthodoxy. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]



 At a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven
wealthy nations being held in France, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Friday pressed Europe's strongest economies
to give "unequivocal" financial support to weaker euro zone
states to overcome a debt crisis that threatens the world
economy.



 The S&P 500 ended the week 1.7 percent lower and is now
down 8.2 percent this year.



 Shares of some big companies fell after Obama's speech did
not address proposals to allow large, multinational companies
to repatriate an estimated $1.5 trillion of overseas profits to
the United States at a reduced tax rate.



 "These are software companies, pharma companies that have
billion of dollars stranded overseas," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago. "It's a
disappointment that we didn't see a definitive package on
bringing those profits back home."



 Among stocks that would benefit from such a move, Xerox
Corp (XRX.N) fell 5.5 percent to $7.41 and Hewlett Packard
(HPQ.N) fell 5.1 percent to $22.65.



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) officials discussed slashing
roughly 40,000 jobs during the first wave of a restructuring,
The Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
plans. The shares slid 3.1 percent to $6.98.



  McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) fell 4.1 percent to $84.02. The
world's largest hamburger chain reported a lower-than-expected
rise in worldwide August sales at established restaurants on a
steep drop in Japan and a lull in new product launches in the
United States.  [ID:nN1E7860MC]
 (Editing by Leslie Adler)



            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
