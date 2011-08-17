Wall Street set for lower open; inflation data eyed

* Futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street on
Wednesday, with investors feeling that Tuesday's meeting between
French and German leaders failed to make significant progress on
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
* At 0906 GMT, futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones
DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were down between 0.1 and 0.4
percent
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.5 percent, after the meeting between
German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas
Sarkozy failed to calm worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
* The two leaders announced plans for a tax on financial
transactions. Bourse operators London Stock Exchange ,
Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE and NYSE Euronext fell
between 3.7 and 3.9 percent. Inter-dealer broker ICAP
was also hit, down 5.2 percent.
* Global brewer SABMiller has taken its $10 billion
bid direct to Foster's Group shareholders, days before
Foster's announces its annual results, having failed to win over
the Australian company's board.
* Inflation comes into the spotlight with the release of
U.S. producer prices for July. They are seen having risen 0.1
percent after a 0.4 percent fall in June, but excluding food and
energy are forecast up 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent gain in
June.
* Earnings reports from companies including teen hot-seller
Abercrombie & Fitch and big box retailer Target
should give an indication of the pace of the back-to-school
season and the overall financial health of consumers.
* Bank of America Corp may settle a state and
federal probe of foreclosure practices in a deal that lets New
York proceed with an inquiry into securitizations, Bloomberg
reported citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains,
partly on disappointment about the outcome of the Sarkozy-Merkel
meeting, though retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Home
Depot Inc both gained after the industry bellwethers
exceeded analysts' expectations for quarterly numbers.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.7
percent; the Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 1
percent; the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.2 percent.
* Shares of Dell Inc fell in extended trading on
Tuesday after the computer company posted quarterly revenue
slightly below expectations and said sales for the present
quarter would be flat.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)