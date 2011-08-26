U.S. stock futures signal gains; Bernanke eyed

* U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for
equities on Friday after steep declines in the previous session,
with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1
and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 all up 0.2 percent.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to
address central bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT. His speech last year laid the
groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying program to
revive the economy.
* Bernanke is unlikely to announce a third round of bond
buying. The Fed has already bought $2.3 trillion in longer-term
securities, a policy known as quantitative easing. Its most
recent programme, dubbed QE2, ended in June. But he could
acknowledge the economy's strains and may show a willingness to
take other, relatively modest, steps to shore up the recovery.
* James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said on
Thursday that a bid by the Fed to lower long-term interest rates
further by rebalancing its portfolio would probably not have
much impact.
* The Commerce Department will release its second reading of
U.S. second-quarter GDP data at 1230 GMT, with economists
forecasting a 1.1 percent annualised pace of growth, against 1.3
percent growth in the first reading.
* North Carolina braced on Friday for a direct hit from
Hurricane Irene, cities along the U.S. east coast were on alert
and millions of beach goers cut short vacations to escape the
powerful storm.
* Preliminary second-quarter corporate profits data is due
at 1230 GMT. In the revised Q1 report, corporate profits rose
1.2 percent.
* American International Group Chief Executive
Robert Benmosche has complained to senior executives at
investment banks about the "unfavorable research" of the
insurer's stock, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* At 1355 GMT, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers release the August final consumer sentiment
index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 56.0
compared with 54.9 in the preliminary August report.
* Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co is due to announce
results.
* The top official behind Standard & Poor's downgrade of the
United States said on Friday it was not to blame for August's
stock market rout, and warned that developed nations still
needed to "get their act together" to tackle their mountains of
debt.
* European shares fell 0.7 percent in early trade
on Friday on nervousness ahead of Bernanke's speech, while
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.3 percent on
bargain-hunting.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.89
points, or 1.51 percent, to 11,149.82 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 18.33 points, or 1.56 percent, to
1,159.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 48.06 points,
or 1.95 percent, to 2,419.63.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)