U.S. stock futures fall ahead of key macro data

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow
Jones DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.1 to 0.4 percent.
* The Labor Department releases at 1230 GMT first-time
claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 27.
Economists forecast a total of 410,000 new filings compared with
417,000 in the prior week.
* Goldman Sachs and two other firms agreed with the
New York banking regulator to end the practice known as
robo-signing, in which bank employees signed foreclosure
documents without reviewing case files as required by law, the
Wall Street Journal said.
* Revised Q2 productivity and unit labor costs figures will
be announced at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast productivity to
drop 0.5 percent, versus a 0.3 percent fall in the preliminary
Q2 report. Unit labor costs are expected to rise 2.4 percent
compared with a 2.2 percent increase in the preliminary Q2
report.
* July construction spending data is due at 1400 GMT.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a rise of 0.2 percent.
* IBM is buying Toronto-based risk analytics
software firm Algorithmics for $387 million in cash to enhance
its financial services capabilities.
* The U.S. government on Wednesday sued to block AT&T Inc's
$39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, citing concerns it
will harm competition in the wireless market and lead to higher
prices.
* At 1400 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management releases
its August manufacturing index. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 48.5 versus 50.9 in July.
* Slumping export demand slowed factory activity in some of
Asia's biggest economies in August, although China fared better
thanks to solid domestic growth, a series of surveys released on
Thursday showed.
* Resource-related stocks will be in focus as crude oil
CLc1 prices fell 0.5 percent and key base metals prices were
down 1.0 to 2.3 percent.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.5 percent on Thursday after rising 5.2 percent over the
previous three sessions. The index fell 10.6 percent in August.
* U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year
on an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several
days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit
downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession.
* The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 53.58
points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,218.89.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,579.46.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)