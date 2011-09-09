REFILE-U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

(Changes S&P and Nasdaq futures Reuters instrument codes in
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc2 down 0.55
percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures down 0.3 percent and Nasdaq
100 NDc2 futures down 0.5 percent at 1100 GMT.
* The Nikkei average slipped 0.6 percent on Friday
while European stocks were down 1 percent in morning trade,
reversing a two-day tentative rally, as President Barack Obama's
U.S. jobs package was met with scepticism, with investors
waiting to see if Republicans would back the plan.
* China's inflation pulled back in August from a three-year
high while economic activity slowed, underlining expectations
the central bank can hold off on further tightening of monetary
policy in the face of a global economic slowdown.
* G7 finance chiefs meet on Friday under heavy pressure to
take action to revive flagging economic growth in rich nations
and calm the biggest confidence crisis in financial markets
since the global credit crunch.
* Bank of America Corp officials have discussed
slashing roughly 40,000 jobs during the first wave of a
restructuring, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the plans. The restructuring aims to reduce the
bank's workforce of 280,000 over a period of years, the Journal
said.
* Investors pulled an estimated net $13.3 billion out of
U.S. equity funds in the holiday-shortened week ended Sept. 7,
with most of the outflow via one exchange traded fund, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
* SAP AG agreed to plead guilty to unspecified
charges in a criminal case involving unauthorized access to
computers maintained by software rival Oracle Corp ,
according to a court filing.
* TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker,
said on Friday that sales in August rose 1.5 percent from a year
earlier.
* Car sales in China rose 7.3 percent in August from a year
earlier, rebounding steadily from a decline in May as Nissan
Motor and its peers resumed production at home and
eased a crunch in parts supplies at their China car ventures.
The market was expected to continue its uptrend in September and
October, the traditional peak auto-selling season.
* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new
stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy in a keenly
awaited speech.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 119.05
points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,295.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 12.72 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,185.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19.80 points, or 0.78
percent, to 2,529.14.
