U.S. stock futures signal further sharp losses

* U.S. stock futures pointed to sharp falls for equities on
Monday after tumbling in the previous session following the
resignation of a top official at the European Central Bank, with
futures for the S&P 500 SPc2, the Dow Jones DJc2 and the
Nasdaq 100 NDc2 down 1.6 to 1.9 percent.
* The resignation of Juergen Stark from the ECB throws into
question policymakers' ability to deal with Europe's debt
crisis, a problem that could engulf a world economy already
teetering on the brink of recession.
* Greece on Sunday slapped a new tax on real estate to plug
a 2011 budget hole, please international lenders and secure a
key new loan tranche as concerns mounted in Europe over its euro
zone membership.
* International Monetary Fund resources could prove to be
sorely lacking if global financial conditions worsen and more
countries turn to the global lender for financial rescues, IMF
staff said in an internal document.
* Verizon Communications has dashed the hopes of
Vodafone investors by ruling out a return to a recurring
dividend from the two companies' U.S. mobile phone joint
venture, called Verizon Wireless, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve has quizzed Capital One Financial
Corp to determine whether the proposed purchase of ING
Groep NV's U.S. online banking business would create a
"too big to fail" institution, the Wall Street Journal said.
* French group Technip is to buy U.S. underwater
oil services specialist Global Industries for an agreed
$937 million, to expand in the fast-growing underwater oil
services sector.
* U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc and computer
giant IBM agreed to commercially use IBM's Watson
technology that could help physicians identify best treatment
options.
* Shareholders in Britain's Autonomy are likely to
snap up Hewlett-Packard's fully priced offer on Monday,
as the chances of a competing bid for the enterprise search
software firm recede.
* Amazon.com Inc is in talks with book publishers
about launching a media library service similar to Netflix Inc
for tablets and other digital books, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
* The U.S. Treasury is weighing a proposal to eliminate
some, but not all, of the taxes on overseas profits of
U.S.-based companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Saturday, citing two people familiar with the deliberations.
* Resource-related stocks will be in focus as key base
metals prices fell 1.2 to 2.0 percent and crude oil CLc1
slipped 2.2. percent on growth concerns.
* European shares dropped sharply on Monday, led by banking
stocks on concerns that policy makers were not doing enough to
come up with a permanent solution to the euro zone peripheral
debt crisis as worries intensified that Greece could default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
down 3.3 percent after dropping 2.6 percent on Friday.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell more than 2 percent on
Monday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 303.68
points, or 2.69 percent, to 10,992.13 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 31.67 points, or 2.67 percent,
to 1,154.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 61.15
points, or 2.42 percent, to 2,467.99.
