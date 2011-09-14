U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

| PARIS, Sept 14
PARIS, Sept 14 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc2 down
0.3 percent, the Dow Jones DJc1 down 0.28 percent and the
Nasdaq 100 NDc2 down 0.36 percent by 0938 GMT.
* The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to a 2-1/2 year
closing low, while European stocks edged higher in morning
trade, helped by comments from European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso who said the commission will present options
soon for the introduction of euro-area bonds.
* Lingering concerns over French banks, however, limited the
gains. Shares in BNP Paribas dropped after the French
bank announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted
assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank
leverage and funding, while Societe Generale fell
after Moody's downgraded the bank by one notch, citing the its
exposure to Greece's debt-stricken economy.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the U.S. producer
price index, retail sales and business inventories data.
* China will keep monetary policy tight to contain inflation
while forging ahead with structural reforms and boosting
consumption to sustain long-term economic growth, Premier Wen
Jiabao said.
* Dell Inc said its board authorized the repurchase
of an additional $5 billion of its shares, a month after the
world's No. 2 PC maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on
uncertainty in government and corporate spending.
* General Electric Co said it would buy back
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake, handing back
a lifeline it grabbed during the 2008 financial crisis.
* Google Inc raised its offer for Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc by 33 percent to $12.5 billion over two
weeks of negotiations between the two companies, according to a
regulatory filing.
* A leak from a shallow-water crude oil pipeline in the
Main Pass Area of the Gulf of Mexico has led Chevron to
shut down its offshore Louisiana Main Pass pipeline network, the
company said.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.73
points, or 0.40 percent, at 11,105.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.60 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,172.87.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.06 points, or 1.49
percent, at 2,532.15.
