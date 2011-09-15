U.S. stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, Sept 15 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc2, for the Dow Jones DJc2 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc2 up 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

* The Labor Department releases first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept. 10 at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 410,000 new filings compared with 414,000 in the prior week.

* Switzerland's UBS said it had discovered that unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank has caused a loss of some $2 billion.

* Second quarter current account figures will be released at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a deficit of $122.5 billion in the second quarter versus a deficit of $119.27 billion in the first quarter.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give brief opening remarks before a Conference on the Regulation of Systemic Risk at 1245 GMT.

* World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday the world had entered a new economic danger zone and Europe, Japan and the United States all needed to make hard decisions to avoid dragging down the global economy.

* The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.2 percent rise compared with a 0.5 percent rise in July. Excluding volatile food and energy items, CPI is seen up 0.2 percent a repeat of the July figure.

* At 1230 GMT, the Labor Department issues Real Earnings for August. In July real earning fell 0.1 percent.

* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of -4.00 compared with -7.72 in August.

* Diversified U.S. manufacturer Tyco International agreed to acquire Israeli electronic security systems maker Visonic Ltd for $2.26 a share, or a total of $100 million in cash.

* A U.S. federal jury awarded DuPont $919.9 million in damages on Wednesday, ruling that South Korean company Kolon Industries stole trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

* At 1315 GMT, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases industrial production and capacity utilization data for August. Economists expect a 0.1 percent rise in production and a reading of 77.5 percent for capacity utilization. In the previous report production rose 0.9 percent and capacity utilization was 77.5 percent.

* At 1400 GMT, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases its September business activity survey. Economists forecast a reading of -15.0 versus -30.7 in August.

* The Fed releases its weekly money stock, liquid assets and debt measures at 2030 GMT, as well as the weekly report on factors affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition statement of the Federal Reserve banks.

* The U.S. securities regulator is widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* European shares rose 1.6 percent on Thursday as investor sentiment was given a boost after Wednesday's conference call between France, Germany and Greece showed a commitment to keep debt-stricken Greece in the euro zone. Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.8 percent.

* On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.88 points, or 1.27 percent, at 11,246.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.81 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.40 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,572.55. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)