U.S. stock futures signal retreat on Wall Street

LONDON, Sept 16 * U.S. stock futures pointed
to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street on Friday after
strong gains in the previous session, with futures for the S&P
500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100
NDc1 down 0.4-0.7 percent.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was holding talks
with European Union finance ministers on Friday on the
possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to help
resolve the debt crisis.
* At 1355 GMT, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers will release preliminary September consumer
sentiment index. Economists expected a reading of 56.5 compared
with 55.7 in the final August report.
* Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it
planned to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and
Boeing in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices.
* The Treasury Department will release net capital flows and
foreign Treasury purchases for July at 1300 GMT. In June, net
capital inflows were $3.7 billion, foreign net sales of U.S.
Treasuries were $4.5 billion.
* Private equity firm Silver Lake is considering a bid for
internet compnay Yahoo Inc , according to reports on
Thursday.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) releases at 1430
GMT its weekly index of economic activity for Sept. 9. In the
prior week the index read 123.0.
* The Federal Reserve issues at 1600 GMT Flow of Funds
Accounts of United States for the second quarter of 2011.
* U.S. shares of Research In Motion were down 10
percent after the bell on Thursday as the company reported a
steep drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones
and tablets.
* European shares rose in early trade on Friday, adding to
gains following central bank action on Thursday to boost
liquidity. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei average closed
2.3 percent stronger.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 186.45
points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 20.43 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,209.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34.52 points, or 1.34
percent, at 2,607.07.
